South Fork Utlity commissioner responds to report: 'There was no criminal intent'

A South Fork Utility District (SFUD) board member has responded to claims of potential conflict of interest violations facing the Bristol, Tennessee utility district and its predecessors.

SFUD Commissioner Jim Graham released a statement Monday in response to a Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury (COT) report that says SFUD and previous entities Holston Utility District (HUD) and South Bristol-Weaver Pike Utility District (SBWTUD) paid its district manager, or companies in which he had ownership interest, more than $1.6 million from May 2018 to June 2021.

“There was no criminal intent in our dealings,” Graham said in the release. “Instead, mistakes were made to expediently rebuild district services to better serve our customers, with an antiquated and inefficient infrastructure that was losing 50% of its water because of leaks in the system.”

According to the release put out by Johnson City public relations firm Creative Energy, SBWPUD hired Gary Smith as a full-time district manager in April 2020.

“Gary Smith has an independent construction company with expertise in utility infrastructure,” the release said. “He has helped our district modernize our infrastructure, improving service to our customers and operational efficiencies.”

According to the COT investigation, Smith is a former HUD commissioner who resigned in April 2018 and was hired as a contracted manager for the district the following month. That August, he took the same position at SBWPUD before moving the two districts into the same office building – one the report says he owned – and using his two construction companies for most of the districts’ repairs and maintenance work.

In August 2020, the two districts merged to form SFUD, which serves water to about 3,400 customers in Sullivan County.

“When our investigation began, these utility districts lacked many of the policies and procedures that are required for sound financial management,” Comptroller Jason Mumpower said in a news release. “Some basic fiduciary tasks were also not being performed by the boards, such as reviewing bank and financial statements to ensure questionable transactions did not escape notice.”

The COT found invoices lacking sufficient support for payments and a general lack of formal purchasing policies and personnel policies.

The investigation also found the districts purchased more than $6,000 in fuel from the manager’s gas station and HUD paid more than $9,000 in electric bills for the manager’s restaurant, also located in his building housing district offices.

Despite the investigation, there have been no resignations by Smith or any board members to date, according to Tony Treadway of Creative Energy, who distributed Graham’s release.

“Any deficiencies found in the Comptrollers report are being addressed,” Graham stated. “I will work to assure continued, plentiful water for our customers and work with the State of Tennessee to assure that we comply with all applicable laws and regulations in the future … Our board stands behind our decisions to improve the utility district and its service to our customers.”

Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable released a statement Friday calling on the district manager and its board of directors to resign “so operations can continue under new leadership while this matter is resolved by the State of Tennessee,” he said.

Tennessee Sen. Jon Lundberg of Sullivan County said Monday he also thinks resignations are necessary.

“There is clearly a conflict of interest that they’ve violated,” Lundberg said. “The board members clearly did not do the due diligence that they are charged with undertaking.”

Lundberg said he’s never seen an investigation into a utility district like this one.

“It’s an anomaly with the amount of potential criminal actions in there,” Lundberg said. “I’ve never seen that many.”

The investigation also found that the districts paid reimbursements to the district manager and his construction company without sufficient supporting documentation and that there were multiple district projects which bids were not bid for, including the construction of a 5,000 square foot garage on the manager’s property.

“We have statutes in place that deal with conflicts of interest, and these were not minor,” Lundberg said. “These are blatant, flagrant conflicts of interest.”

According to John Dunn, COT communications director, the Tennessee Utility Management Review Board will consider taking actions, to include removing commissioners, at its April 28 meeting.

District Attorney Barry Staubus says he hopes to have an administrative hearing before the board on the matter.

“It’s a bad situation, but it was discovered, uncovered relatively early and appropriate action will be taken,” Lundberg said.

