Son's kidney donation will replace the one his mother donated her brother 33 years ago

For the second time in his life, William Hilliard needs a kidney transplant. Fortunately, for the second time, a family member is stepping forward to help.

“I am so blessed,” Hilliard, a 62-year-old resident of Bristol, Virginia, said. “It’s a feeling you really can’t describe.”

Hilliard’s sister Shirley Blaylock donated a kidney to the disabled truck driver in 1989. Now, Blaylock’s son, Earl Blaylock, 42, of Bristol, Virginia, is donating a kidney to his beloved uncle today at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville.

“It’s love. I love that man with all my heart. He’s been more than an uncle with me all my life.” Earl Blaylock, a supervisor at Lowes in Abingdon, Virginia, said.

Blaylock will be out of work for eight weeks due to being a donor. But that’s OK, he said.

“I think God had a hand on me in 2022,” he said. “He chose what path I was going to take.”

Blaylock clearly remembers that path his mother took in donating her kidney when he was 9 years old.

Back then, like today, the transplant took place in Knoxville.

“Knoxville was the only place that had done stuff like that, back then,” Shirley Blaylock, 63, also a resident of Bristol, Virginia, and an employee of the Bristol, Virginia Walmart, said.

Shirley Blaylock is surprised – and so are doctors – that her brother’s kidney has lasted this long.

“I was told that a kidney lasts usually for 12 or 15 years,” she said. “Usually, a kidney don’t last that long – not as long as mine did, almost 33 years.”

Still, it has been a long, hard ride for Hilliard, who once drove trucks for a concrete company. He’s now been disabled for about a decade.

Hilliard’s health took a turn about a year ago when he began requiring dialysis for his failing kidney that he had received more than 30 years ago from his sister.

Yet, he was lucky. Besides Earl Blaylock, Hilliard also had a niece quality to be a kidney donor for him.

Now, Hilliard looks forward to regaining his health.

So does his sister.

“I gave my brother life,” she said. “And I gave my son life. And now he’s going to give my brother life again.”

Beyond the operation, Shirley Blaylock is looking forward to going out to eat with her bother and all of their family at his favorite restaurant, Golden Corral.

“The whole family will go and have us a good meal and just sit and laugh,” she said. “I just want him to be better.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.