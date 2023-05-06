BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Over the past few months, Sullivan County’s maintenance crew has been busy fixing up the former Blountville Elementary School and Middle School in anticipation of the Sullivan County government offices’ transition into their new home on 22 acres.

Lynn Stewart, the project manager in charge of remodeling the school’s old classrooms into offices and other spaces, explained that since they started working on renovations to the buildings around August, they have had to install all new internet cabling because the old ones had been cut.

“Right before they (Sullivan County) took possession of it, the alarms and everything worked,” Stewart said. “It took us a few days to track these wires down and put stuff back together. I don’t know if it was innocent or how it happened, but we fixed it,” he said.

Stewart highlighted that they are currently preparing to install an elevator and are working on the bathrooms.

“Four bathrooms, two down here and the two upstairs, we’ve already gone in and started renovating them,” He said. “The elevator will travel three floors into the basement, this floor and the one above us.”

As of late April, the Sullivan County Finance Department has already begun to settle into its new offices, which for now are on the first floor of the elementary school building. Larry Bailey, the Sullivan County director of finance, explained that the entire project is being paid for with funds that had been previously set aside for a different project and highlighted that, so far, aside from the plumbing and the installation of the elevator, everything else is being done in-house.

“We were gonna remodel where the old jail was down below the courthouse, and then when we got the information in the specifics of that space did not work well, to be divided into offices,” Bailey said. “We dropped away from that when the cost was going in it and got that money to spend on this, and that’s about it.”

“There has been no contract work done at this time except for the plumbing,” Bailey said.

As things stand, Bailey calculated that the whole project would cost the county around $1.1 million to complete.

Bailey also highlighted how great it has been for him and his department to finally have the space to work comfortably.

“The people that we’ve got here that moved from the other offices have been very pleased,” Bailey said.

As John Osborne, assistant to the Sullivan County Commission and Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable walked the Bristol Herald Courier through what will be the new offices, people expressed hope that more Sullivan County departments would see the benefits of this new space and decide to relocate. The complex also includes the former Blountville Middle School and athletic fields.

“It’s a transition, not a move. It’ll be a pretty long-term thing because we’ll do it as we can, as people want to get up here,” Venable said. “Everybody will see the advantage of being here, I think, and that old courthouse will be an old courthouse, and that’s a good thing.”

Venable explained that the Sullivan County Commission will continue to work out of the courthouse and that his current office will continue to serve as the office of the Chairman of the Commission.

“The chairman of the commission really ought to be where my mayor’s office is now,” Venable said. “So long as I’m chairman, I’ll keep a presence in that office.”

Since the Sullivan County school system decided to close the elementary and middle school more than a year ago, the surrounding baseball fields, track, playground, and two gymnasiums have been used regularly by county residents for recreation, exercise and for community events.

Venable emphasized that although they are moving in, there are no plans to bar the community from continuing to use the facilities and the surrounding grounds.

“When the county government bought it from the Sullivan County school system, they felt like it was back in the community, and they’re in the process of taking ownership of this, and that’s a great thing. They [residents] need to have ownership of it, feel comfortable here,” Venable said.

Venable explained that there would be some changes in terms of how the community goes about scheduling spaces for their activities, which is currently being handled by the Sullivan County Tourism Board.

“Everybody wants to use the gymnasium, and everybody wants it 5 to 9. So, we’re going to have to schedule those things,” Venable said. “We’ve got 250 kids playing Little League baseball right now.”

There is currently no set deadline for the remodeling project to be completed, as there is still so much work to be done.