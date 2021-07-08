Sole Southwest Virginia member on redistricting panel steps down

“We just wanted to thank Mr. Gilliam for his service to the commission at this point,” co-chair Greta Harris, president and CEO of the Better Housing Coalition, said Tuesday. “We appreciate your attendance, your thoughtfulness and your care to the democratic process.”

Gilliam, appearing virtually, said he enjoyed his time on the panel and that he wished he could have met participants in person. The panel previously had met virtually because of COVID-19.

“I do wish everyone good luck moving forward,” Gilliam said. He said commission members have “a difficult task” ahead, and “I wish you all the best.”

The 14 remaining names on Norment’s original list are: Jeffrey Wayne Bolander of McGaheysville in Rockingham County; Erick Fletcher of Spotsylvania County; Thomas Douglas Heffernan of Elkton in Rockingham County; Ben Hudson of Montross in Westmoreland County; Thomas H. Hueg of Fairfax Station in Fairfax County; Charles Johnson of Williamsburg; Joni Organ of Lynchburg; Christian Ortego of Williamsburg; Mark G. Rinaldi of Williamsburg; Mary Catherine Slusher of Rockingham County; Shelly Smith of Powhatan County; John Thomas of Roanoke; Virginia Trost-Thornton of Forest, which is part of Bedford and Campbell counties; and Robert West of Norfolk.