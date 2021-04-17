Solar farm planned for former coal mine in Buchanan County

HURLEY, Va. — One of the largest solar farms in the Appalachian region is planned for a Buchanan County site on a reclaimed surface coal mine.

The planned site will use about 700 acres and produce a minimum of 60 megawatts with the capability of expanding up to 75 megawatts, according to a joint statement from state Del. Will Morefield, R-N. Tazewell, and Sen. Travis Hackworth, R-Richlands.

The company, Edelen Renewables, has a lease option of 1,600 acres of usable property for expansion.

“This is welcome news for the Hurley community, Buchanan County and Southwest Virginia. I have been working on this project for over a year and excited to see it come to fruition,” Morefield said in a statement. “This project will not only bring a much-needed economic boost to the region, but will help us in our efforts to diversify the economy and attract new industries such as data centers to the Virginia Coalfields.”

The facility will create 250 jobs during the 10- to 14-month construction phase, provide a long-term tax revenue stream for Buchanan County, and provide the coalfields with an attractive renewable energy asset, according to the statement.