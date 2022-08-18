SOL testing shows there is much work to do following pandemic

Students, whether in the city of Bristol, Southwest Virginia or across the state, continue recovering from the impact the global pandemic had on education, new state testing information shows.

On Thursday, the Virginia Department of Education released Standards of Learning testing results from the 2021-22 school year and, in some subjects, compared that data to the results from the first year of the pandemic when many school systems relied on virtual, online learning or hybrid scheduling.

“The bottom line is that in-person instruction matters. When we compare the 2021-2022 data with achievement in 2020-2021 — when the majority of our students were learning remotely or on hybrid schedules — we can see the difference our teachers made once they were reunited with their students in their classrooms,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow said in a written statement. “I want to thank all of our teachers for everything they did last year to begin what will be a multi-year recovery effort.”

During a Zoom news conference with statewide media, Balow said the pandemic widened state learning gaps.

“We were addressing an achievement gap before the pandemic, and now we have even more ground to gain,” Balow said during the news conference. “Some school divisions are using their federal pandemic relief funds to address the learning loss with activities such as high dosage tutoring, extended school year and before- and after-school programs … The research is becoming clearer and clearer, students whose schools were closed for in-person instruction suffered the most. Being in-person for school matters.”

Research has shown that achievement gaps grew more for students who weren’t in the classroom and students already behind fell further behind, Balow said.

Schools were closed statewide from March through June 2020 and many schools operated limited or no summer programs. Only a small percentage of Virginia’s schools were open throughout 2020-21, but all schools statewide were open this past year, with some families continuing to opt for virtual learning.

The data released Thursday includes overall passing percentages of students that passed SOLs in each subject -- by division and data can then can be broken down by school, gender, race, students with disabilities and the economically disadvantaged.

For example, 73% of Virginia students passed the reading exams compared to 71% in Bristol Virginia. With 66%, Buchanan County had this region’s lowest rate compared to 84% in Wise County, which was the region’s highest in that category.

Writing was where most systems fell furthest, with 65% of Virginia students passing. The rates in Southwest Virginia ranged from 45% in Lee County to 85% in Wise County. Bristol was at 54%.

In math, 66% of students statewide passed the SOLs. In Southwest the rates ranged from Buchanan County at 57% to Wise County at 86%. Three area divisions were in the 60% range with Bristol at 65%, five were in the 70% range and three were in the 80% passing range.

The statewide rate for science was 65% with four area divisions equal or below and eight divisions with higher rates, led by Wythe County at 82%.

In history, 66% of students statewide achieved passing marks with four area divisions falling below that mark and eight were above it, with Norton, Tazewell and Wise counties at 81%.

Results were a mixed bag for Bristol Virginia.

“If we compare ourselves to the state as a whole, in reading and math we’re about where everybody else is statewide,” Bristol Virginia Superintendent Keith Perrigan said Thursday. “What is significant to me is we’re one of the highest poverty schools in the commonwealth, typically one of the 10 poorest divisions in the commonwealth. Our goal is to be above the state average but the fact we’re right there at it speaks volumes to the great job our staff did last year. We made gains from this year to last year. Almost every school in every category saw gains between the two years.”

The findings showed Bristol students made a four percentage point gain in English reading compared to 2020-21, a seven percentage point gain in math while science saw a 10 percentage point passing improvement compared to 2020-21, the only subjects where those comparisons were available.

Among individual schools, Virginia High registered an 18 percentage point gain in math and Highland View Elementary had a 19 percentage point gain in math.

An area where Bristol and many other Southwest Virginia divisions excelled was passing rates among economically disadvantaged students. Across all five subject areas, economically disadvantaged Bristol students scored between four and nine percentage points higher than economically disadvantaged students statewide.

“Our goal last year was to improve student achievement and regain some of that lost learning. Certainly the data is not where we want to be, but it could have been worse,” Perrigan said. “Everybody is onboard this year to stretch ourselves and our students to try to get back to where we were pre-pandemic.”

This fall, VDOE will introduce individualized progress reports for students in grades 1-8 that will allow parents to see where their children are succeeding and where they have fallen behind. The department will pilot the progress reports in selected school divisions before making them available for students and parents statewide.