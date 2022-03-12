Snow impacts the Mountain Empire

A winter weather system brought snowfall to Bristol and surrounding areas Saturday morning.
The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warming for the region. It expires a 5 p.m., according to the alert. Heavy snow is expected to continue through the day with total accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Higher amounts of snow is expected at higher elevations. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph are also possible today.
Snow began falling during the overnight hours. A dusting to several inches of snow was reported across the region by 8 a.m. Two inches of snow was reported this morning at Tri-Cities Airport and in the city of Bristol, Virginia. Seven inches was reported in Jonesville, Virginia.
The NWS expects heavy snow to taper off during the afternoon hours.
rsorrell@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2531 | Twitter: @RSorrellBHC | Facebook.com/robertsorrelltn