Snow, frigid temps to begin first week of 2022.

As much as six inches of snow is expected to fall in the greater Bristol region early Monday morning.

“It will first start out as rain. The temperature will continue to drop through the night. It will keep getting more intense as the evening goes on,” Andrew Moulton, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Morristown, Tennessee said Sunday afternoon.

Moulton said the temperature will drop below freezing overnight. How quickly that happens is a key to how much snow the area will receive.

Around midnight, rain will turn to snow. The precipitation will be all snow around 3 a.m., according to Moulton.

“The snow should exit the area a little after sunrise,” he said. “There is definitely going to be snow in the air. If people wake up in the middle of the night, they’ll see a lot of snow.”

Moulton said the real big question mark is how long the temperature remains above freezing. He said the longer temps hang on above the freezing mark, the less accumulation the area will receive.