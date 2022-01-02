Snow, frigid temps to begin first week of 2022.

As much as six inches of snow is expected to fall in the greater Bristol region early Monday morning.
“It will first start out as rain. The temperature will continue to drop through the night. It will keep getting more intense as the evening goes on,” Andrew Moulton, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Morristown, Tennessee said Sunday afternoon.
Moulton said the temperature will drop below freezing overnight. How quickly that happens is a key to how much snow the area will receive.
Around midnight, rain will turn to snow. The precipitation will be all snow around 3 a.m., according to Moulton.
“The snow should exit the area a little after sunrise,” he said. “There is definitely going to be snow in the air. If people wake up in the middle of the night, they’ll see a lot of snow.”
Moulton said the real big question mark is how long the temperature remains above freezing. He said the longer temps hang on above the freezing mark, the less accumulation the area will receive.
Saturday’s temperature at Tri-Cities Airport was 78 degrees – a record high for New Year’s Day. Moulton said the warm ground should lessen the amount of snow on the ground.
“The ground is just not going to accept a lot of snow,” he said.
Moulton expects three to six inches of snow to fall in the greater Bristol region – and more in the higher elevations.
Still, some places may only get an inch of snow, Moulton said.
The area is under a Winter Storm Warning from 11 p.m. Sunday night until 10 a.m. Monday morning.
After the precipitation moves through the area early Monday, some of the season's lowest temperatures will move in. The high Monday is expected to be 33 degrees with a low Monday night of 12 degrees.
On Sunday, the Virginia State Police (VSP) issued a travel advisory for much of Virginia. The VSP is encouraging Virginians to plan ahead and avoid having to travel during inclement conditions.
“If you can delay your travel overnight and early Monday, please do until VDOT has an opportunity to treat/clear roadways for safe travel,” VSP Spokesperson Corinne Geller said Sunday.
The VSP was already preparing for the winter weather and will have all available troopers on patrol in order to respond as quickly as possible to traffic crashes, emergencies and disabled motorists, Geller said.
If you must travel during the storm:
- Before heading out, check Virginia road conditions at www.511virginia.org or download the VDOT 511 app.
- Clear all snow and ice from the roof, trunk, hood and windows of your vehicle - car, SUV, minivan, pickup truck, commercial vehicle before you travel.
- Use headlights in rain and snow. Virginia law requires headlights on when your wipers are active.
- Drive for conditions - slow your speed and increase the traveling distance between the vehicles.
- Always buckle up.
- Avoid distractions - put down the phone.
- Do not call 911 or #77 for road conditions. Leave those emergency lines open for emergencies only.
