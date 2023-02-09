Weather forecasters are now saying the region could see snow on Sunday Bowl Sunday.

Ever-shifting forecasts remain uncertain. But mountain peaks including Whitetop Mountain, Roan Mountain, Brumley Mountain, High Knob and Holston Mountain could be crowned with as much as 4 to 8 inches of snow early Sunday, said Kyle Snowdin, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Morristown, Tennessee.

“We’re pretty certain there’s going to be snowfall on the peaks,” Snowdin said. “But exact amounts for that remain uncertain.”

Snowdin’s snowfall prediction sends precipitation across the Mountain Empire on Saturday night and Sunday morning — with perhaps an inch of snow in the valleys of the greater Bristol region, just hours before the kickoff for the big game.

Ironically, perhaps, the snow arrives only a few days after Thursday’s pleasant and record-setting heat: The windy day witnessed the mercury climb to 72 degrees, which shattered a high-temp record of 70 degrees set in 2001 at the Tri-Cities Regoinal Airport, according to Snowdin.

As for Sunday’s snowfall, that could be just as tough to predict as who will win either the Puppy Bowl or the Super Bowl.

“There’s uncertainty,” Snowdin said.

It’s not certain just how cold it will be on Sunday – and whether what moisture falls from the sky will be rain or snow, Snowdin said.

With a low temperature of 26 degrees on Sunday night, travelers should use caution if traveling through mountainous terrain, with possible black ice forming on roadways.