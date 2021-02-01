Snow back in forecast for much of Bristol area

Expect as much as 3 inches of snow to fall in Abingdon, Virginia, on Monday.

The snowfall — forecast to drop about 2 inches on Bristol — is part of a large system that is moving across the country from the Great Lakes to New England, said Andrew Moulton, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Morristown, Tennessee.

“It’s cold enough and bringing enough precipitation that we’re getting the impact of it all the way down here for sure,” Moulton said.

Snow is expected to begin early Monday and continue through daybreak on Tuesday, Moulton said.

“When all is said and done, we should see 1 to 3 inches in most of the valley locations,” Moulton said. “If somebody lives on a ridgetop, they’ll get more snow than someone who is on top of a valley.”

Moulton predicted a foot of snow will fall on the Great Smoky Mountains along the North Carolina-Tennessee border.

It could also produce as much as 4 inches on Holston Mountain along the Sullivan-Johnson County border in Northeast Tennessee.

“The rain-snow chance will be constant and continuous for Monday,” Moulton said.