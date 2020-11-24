SMYTH COUNTY: Victims of murder-suicide to be laid to rest Wednesday in Marion

Three-year-old Addie’s obituary said, “She was full of life and love for her parents and family.”

The remembrance of Anthony Trent said, “He was a happy boy who loved his family and spending time with his cousins.”

In his obituary, Jeremih’s loved ones said, “He was full of life and love for everyone he met — and he never met a stranger.”

Funeral services for the family are slated

for Wednesday at noon at Seaver-Brown Chapel in Marion.

On Friday and Monday, counselors from the school division and Mount Rogers Community Services were on hand at Oak Point Elementary School, which two of the slain children attended.

While school counselors assisted students with their grief, the Mount Rogers Community Services Youth Crisis Team supported Oak Point’s staff.

Dennis Carter, superintendent, said the school system sent a letter to OPES parents providing information, as well as the crisis team’s contact information.

The letter, written by Oak Point principal Gary Foulke, concluded by asking, “Please keep this family and the Oak Point Elementary School staff in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”