Smyth County man pleads guilty in wife’s death

Although he first denied any involvement in his estranged wife’s June 2019 shooting death, a Smyth County man switched course Thursday and admitted to her killing.

Appearing in Wythe County Circuit Court via video from jail, Steven Ray Crouse, 55, of Ceres, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and using a firearm in commission of a felony in the June 8, 2019, slaying of 60-year-old Peggy Ann Crouse.

Steven Crouse had initially been charged with first-degree murder — for which he faced a possible life sentence, but Commonwealth’s Attorney Mike Jones amended the charge Thursday after discussing the case with the victim’s family. The prosecutor also dropped a misdemeanor charge of disposing of a body on public property after investigators determined that Peggy Crouse was killed where her body was found.

According to the prosecutor and police accounts, Peggy Crouse’s remains were still warm to the touch when rescuers arrived along Oriole Drive in Wythe County’s Jefferson National Forest.

She had been shot once in the chest with a .25-06 caliber rifle.

A witness told police that Steven Crouse threatened his wife and daughter with a shotgun shortly before the killing.