Smyth County man pleads guilty in wife’s death

Although he first denied any involvement in his estranged wife’s June 2019 shooting death, a Smyth County man switched course Thursday and admitted to her killing.
Appearing in Wythe County Circuit Court via video from jail, Steven Ray Crouse, 55, of Ceres, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and using a firearm in commission of a felony in the June 8, 2019, slaying of 60-year-old Peggy Ann Crouse.
Steven Crouse had initially been charged with first-degree murder — for which he faced a possible life sentence, but Commonwealth’s Attorney Mike Jones amended the charge Thursday after discussing the case with the victim’s family. The prosecutor also dropped a misdemeanor charge of disposing of a body on public property after investigators determined that Peggy Crouse was killed where her body was found.
According to the prosecutor and police accounts, Peggy Crouse’s remains were still warm to the touch when rescuers arrived along Oriole Drive in Wythe County’s Jefferson National Forest.
She had been shot once in the chest with a .25-06 caliber rifle.
A witness told police that Steven Crouse threatened his wife and daughter with a shotgun shortly before the killing.
Peggy Crouse was staying at her daughter’s apartment in Marion when she was last seen alive.
Jones said police found Peggy Crouse’s purse and keys in a building next to Steven Crouse’s Old Wilderness Road residence.
Although Steven Crouse claimed he was at home the entire day of the slaying, Jones said surveillance video showed a vehicle similar to Crouse’s at the daughter’s Marion apartment. He also said Crouse used his rewards card at a Marion gas station the same day.
State forensics experts, though, were unable to match the bullet recovered from Peggy Crouse’s body to Steven Crouse’s gun. Investigators also seized what appeared to be bloody clothing from Crouse’s residence, but there was no DNA evidence tying him to the slaying, Jones said after Thursday’s hearing.
“It was a purely circumstantial case,” he said.
At the end of Thursday’s hearing, a judge granted Crouse’s attorney’s request for a presentencing report.
Facing a maximum punishment of 43 years in prison, Crouse will be sentenced March 18.
He’s being held at the New River Valley Regional Jail in Dublin.
Jeffrey Simmons can be reached at 228-6611, extension 19, or jsimmons@wythenews.com.
