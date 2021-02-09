Smyth County crash victim identified

MARION, Va. - Virginia State Police have identified Walter L. Ashby, 51, of Sugar Grove, Virginia, as the man who lost his life Sunday morning in a single-vehicle wreck in Smyth County.

A 2013 Ford F-150 pickup truck was traveling west just east of state Route 601 when it ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected and ran off the left side of the road, police said. The vehicle went down an embankment and overturned in a creek, according to police.