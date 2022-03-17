Small plants are a big deal for Glade Spring retiree

GLADE SPRING, Va. --- It’s a small world for Walter Groux.

On scenic acreage tucked away in the small Washington Springs community of Glade Spring, Groux is spending his semi-retirement growing small, but thinking big.

Groux, 67, spends hours each day tending an indoor crop of microgreens---young vegetable greens that can be sprinkled on everything from soups, salads and burgers and blended into smoothies for extra boosts of nutrition.

With big flavors in small bites, microgreens are becoming a hit among people who are looking to add a healthy twist to their diets.

The local grower harvests as many as 29 different varieties of microgreens on his Nature’s Edge Farm, many of which he takes to the Abingdon Farmers Market or sells to several upscale restaurants in Abingdon, including Foresta and The Tavern.

With a last name pronounced just like you “grew” something in your garden, “Walter Groux Craft Microgreens” was a fitting name for branding the flagship product, he said.

Groux has spent hours learning to grow many varieties, first more common ones like kale, radishes, arugula, sunflower, broccoli, carrots, and peas.

“This one is called amaranth,” Groux said, pointing to a square of microgreens ready for a restaurant delivery. “Chefs love to decorate with that pink.”

The edible plants with a short harvest time---only a few days---are nature’s best kept secret, it seems.

Chefs love them for the aesthetic qualities and home growers relish their nutritional values, offering the same nutrients as adult vegetables at a higher level, but in a smaller package.

Microgreens are more than pretty garnishes, said the business owner. The baby plants pack a nutritious punch, adding vitamins, minerals, enzymes, and antioxidants to any meal.

In fact, the grower was first attracted to growing the versatile microgreens for their nutritious benefits.

“Some of the nutrients in broccoli microgreens can be as much as 40 times what you get in regular adult broccoli,” Groux said.

“They’re amazing,” he said about the baby plants. “They‘re like children. They all have different personalities, needs, flavors, and nutritional properties.”

A spare room in his house contains shelves for gear and growing supplies. The growing space will hold 160 5x5-inch squares of seeds under lights, with fans that run overhead.

“My wife calls it the ‘green room.’ She loves to visit it for the vibe.”

Spreading the word

The grower is a year round vendor at the Abingdon Farmers Market where he sells a variety of microgreens to customers who are hungry to learn more about the edible plants.

Groux said microgreens are often confused with sprouts.

“Microgreens are often ready to eat in a week or two. Mine are grown in soil under lights, while some people grow them hydroponically,” he explained. “Sprouts come from an entirely different process in water.”

With some trial and error, microgreens can be grown indoors on a sunny window ledge or with grow lights. Harvesting the plants is simply snipping the tender tops with a pair of scissors.

“What I really love is spreading the word about the nutritional value of microgreens. It’s not a hard sale. There’s a lot of interest,” he said.

This week, he will visit a classroom at Damascus Middle School where he will introduce his craft to students and send them home with kits to grow their own microgreens.

He’s developed microgreens growing kits which he sells at the Farmers Market and at local stores including Snow’s Fine Meats & Provisions in Abingdon and the Meadowview Farmers Guild in Meadowview. It’s his way of encouraging his customers to experiment with growing the plants at home.

Growing things just comes natural

Groux has been attracted to the outdoors and things that grow since he was a child.

Raised in Newport, Rhode Island, he often visited his grandfather in the country who grew interesting things like watermelons in the backyard. After he married in 1990, Groux and his wife, Marguerite, moved to Connecticut in 2004 before later settling in Southwest Virginia. He spent most of his lifetime career as an entrepreneur or in retail sales and management.

His retirement years in Glade Spring recently were being spent dabbling in raised bed gardens until one day he received a gift box in the mail from a friend in Connecticut.

It was a box of microgreens seeds---a small box that challenged and inspired the grower to plant the contents and see what happened.

And, he did, cultivating his interest into a food business.

A growing planet

Groux also is intrigued by the prospects of how microgreens could help meet the nutritional needs of a growing planet.

Microgreens can be grown by anyone anywhere, making them an ideal solution for areas with food insecurity, he said.

“They’re good for the planet, too, because growing microgreens requires fewer resources than traditional farming.”

Incorporating locally grown microgreens into your diet is one way to lower your carbon footprint and to lead a more sustainable lifestyle. That's because growing microgreens requires way fewer resources than traditionally farmed food.

“They are nutritious, delicious, and just plain fun to grow,” Groux said. “It’s a win, win.”

To learn more, visit the website at www.NaturesEdgeFarm.com or check out @NaturesEdgeFarmVA on Facebook.

Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia.