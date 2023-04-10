BRISTOL, Tenn. — About 15 people assembled Monday in downtown Bristol to show support for the "Tennessee Three" and express concerns about gun violence.

The rally occurred about 5 p.m., at the intersection between Volunteer Parkway, Commonwealth Avenue and State Street. Many passing motorists honked horns as they stood on the intersection's four corners

Shauna Webb, who attended the rally, emphasized why it is important to show up and speak up in favor of gun reform, not just in Tennessee but in the United States as a whole.

"It's extremely important to come out and show that we want to end gun violence in Tennessee and in America," Webb said. "We need to end the free-for-all that is the state of Tennessee in terms of guns."

Terry Marek, chair of the Sullivan County Democratic Party, highlighted what he believes to be the undemocratic acts of the Tennessee legislature. Last week lawmakers expelled House Representatives Justin Pearson and Justin Jones, but failed to expel Rep. Gloria Johnson — all Democrats. Marek said it was important to show them they aren't alone at this crucial time.

"It's really difficult to stand by and watch whole districts be disenfranchised, incredibly bad. Then on top of that, you have the uncontrolled gun lobby, holding forth in our state legislature so that anybody can pack and carry a gun anywhere they want. It's killing people, as we see today in Louisville, Kentucky," Marek said. "We're one of the furthest districts away from Nashville, so, for them to know that all people statewide appreciate their actions and support them. That's important.

House members acted last week after the three were involved in a anti-gun protest on the House floor, using a megaphone to make their point and disrupting the session. The GOP majority termed it "disorderly behavior."

Jean Lusardi, a participant in the rally, highlighted how inspiring it was to see young people making their voices heard in Nashville.

"We got to see in the last two weeks how things are working in Tennessee and how they are trying to make people for this not have a voice, but young people came out in Nashville, and it's been amazing, it's been inspirational," Lusardi said.

"I have grandchildren. I would like for them to be safe. I really can't understand why people own AR-15s that are not meant for anything except for killing people," she said.

James Skeen, who was in attendance at the rally, believes the stage has now been set for a change.

"This is the bottom of the log jam. It's the can of tomatoes at the bottom of the pyramid that's getting pulled out," Skeen said. "Listen to Justin Pierce and Justin Jones, and you hear in them some very bright oratory that reminds me of what I was hearing in the 60s. I think something's started now."