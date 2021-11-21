Small earthquake shakes area Sunday morning

“By my watch, it was 6:05 a.m.,” Woodson said. “It was really loud. It sounded like a real big thunderclap.

“There was a big crack and a big boom like a big thunder rumble.”

Woodson, 42, lives on Green Spring Road near South Holston Lake — about a mile from Creamery Drive. The area was determined by the United States Geological Survey as the epicenter of a 2.6-magnitude earthquake that occurred at 6:04 a.m. in rural Abingdon.

“Nothing broke. Nothing moved,” Woodson, the owner of The Damascus Brewery, said.

The earthquake occurred 2.8 miles below the earth’s surface, according to the USGS, said Theresa Kingsley-Varble, the emergency management coordinator for Washington County.

“We had a few calls this morning just when it was actually happening,” she said. “As of now, we haven’t had any reports of damage.