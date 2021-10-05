 Skip to main content
Slone arrested on sexual abuse charges in Washington County, Virginia
Slone arrested on sexual abuse charges in Washington County, Virginia

slone

Larry William Slone

 Contributed

ABINGDON, Va. – A man was arrested on 20 felony sexual abuse charges Friday, Sept. 17 in Nashville, Tennessee, for offenses allegedly committed in Washington County between March 2019 and August 2021.

According to a press release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Larry William Slone is being held without bond by the Washington County magistrate after being brought back to Washington County Thursday, Sept. 30.

Charges against Slone include two counts of rape of a child; six counts of sexual abuse; six counts of aggravated sexual battery with a child; and six additional charges.

This investigation is ongoing. The charges are pending in court.

