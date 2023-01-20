Slaying suspect in custody following chase

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — An Erwin man described as a “huge menace” and a “danger to society” is in custody facing one and possibly two counts of first-degree murder after a frenetic series of events Wednesday night and Thursday.

Donald Harry Britt, 32, was taken into custody around midday Thursday after crashing the Nissan Xterra he was driving at the conclusion of a pursuit from Jonesborough to West Market Street in Johnson City, Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said during a hastily called news conference.

Cassidy said the Nissan was discovered to be missing from the home of the second of two shooting victims found at separate locations by .

Britt was taken to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries and remained there Thursday evening.

Britt is charged with one count of first-degree murder in the shooting death of 36-year-old Katie Arnold of Deck Lane. Authorities responded to Deck Lane, just off state Route 75 near Tri-Cities Airport, Wednesday night around 8 p.m., where they found Arnold shot to death.

Investigators called in helicopters with search lights to look for the suspect, who was initially listed as a “person of interest,” but to no avail.

“An investigation immediately began and Donald Harry Britt was named as suspect,” Cassidy said. “A search for Britt immediately began. The red Dodge Challenger he was believed to be driving was recovered earlier this morning. Sullivan County detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Britt charging him with first-degree murder and violation of probation.”

Britt and Arnold had a “pre-existing relationship,” Cassidy said in response to a question.

“Today [Thursday] around 10:30 a.m., the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office received a call to check the welfare of an individual on Stevenson Hill Road in Blountville that did not show up for work. Deputies responded to the residence and located the resident inside, deceased. At this time, we are not releasing the second victim’s name pending notification of the next of kin,” the sheriff said.

The two locations are roughly one mile apart.

“The vehicle belonging to the deceased individual at the Stevenson Hill address became our next vehicle of interest. The vehicle, a 2007 Nissan Xterra, beige in color, was missing from the residence. Investigators are still processing that scene and gathering evidence,” Cassidy said. “Additional charges are pending on Mr. Britt.”

Investigators have not determined a motive for either death.

The man at the Stevenson Hill Road location had also been shot. Cassidy said investigators are also trying to determine any connection between the suspect and the second victim.

“We’re not really sure. We’re still gathering a lot of information. We don’t know if there was any relationship or any acquaintance. That will be part of our investigation, finding out what led to him going to this second residence and what led to the incident there as well,” Cassidy said.

The Nissan SUV was spotted in Jonesborough Thursday morning and a pursuit ensued involving the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Jonesborough Police Department, Johnson City Police Department, Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The pursuit ended when Britt crashed into a vehicle driven by a TBI agent. That agent was also taken to a local hospital.