Slater Community Center to reopen

BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Slater Community Center will reopen after closing to the public 13 months ago in response to COVID-19.

Activities will resume May 3, but guests should expect protocols, including mandatory face masks, symptom screening and equipment use restrictions, according to a news release from the Bristol Tennessee Parks and Recreation department.

It will be open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. The center will be closed Fridays for cleaning.

Participants whose birth year is an even number will be able to access the center Mondays and Wednesdays. Those with odd-numbered birth years will be able to attend Tuesdays and Thursdays.

All participants will be required to fill out new information and release forms.

Registration will be available until April 30.

Participants are encouraged to register online at www.bristoltn.recdesk.com/community/membership. In-person registrations may be completed in the center’s office from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Slater Community Center is located at 325 McDowell St. and serves as a recreational facility for residents over 50.

For more information, contact the Department of Parks and Recreation at (423) 764-4023 or email parksandrec@bristoltn.org.