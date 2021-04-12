Site work underway for Texas Roadhouse at The Falls

BRISTOL, Va. — Site work is underway for a Texas Roadhouse restaurant at The Falls in Bristol, Virginia, with construction expected to begin this summer.
Contractors are currently working on what has come to be known as “lot 12” at The Falls commercial center near Interstate 81’s Exit 5. Located on the hilltop overlooking the main entrance off Lee Highway, the site is among the most visible parcels in the center. It was originally expected to house a barbecue restaurant but is now slated to house the third Tri-Cities location for Texas Roadhouse, a Louisville, Kentucky-based chain.
“We’re doing prep work for the building pad,” Michael Hamlin, general counsel for Interstate Development Partners, said Monday following the Bristol Virginia Industrial Development Authority meeting. “Our prep work should be done in June, weather permitting, and I project, in July, Texas Roadhouse will be on-site.”
Earlier this year, the IDA board paved the way for a parking agreement between the new restaurant and Buffalo Wild Wings, which operates an adjoining parcel. The two have since agreed to allow overflow customers from either business to park in the other’s lots, Hamlin said.
On Monday, the authority approved an amended agreement that releases another nearby parcel — called lot 15 — from restrictions that could limit its development. Lot 15 is a triangular 2.5-acre parcel across Falls Boulevard from the two restaurants that — at one time — was expected to have a Tru by Hilton hotel locate there.
“We’re eliminating an encumbrance that was on lot 15,” Hamlin told the board. “We’ll extinguish that, which, I think, helps the value of lot 15.”
The easement was originally put in place in 2016 by Buffalo Wild Wings to limit direct competitors from operating there, Hamlin said.
“Those two lots will share parking now, which frees up lot 15,” Hamlin said. “We don’t have development planned immediately for it, but the casino project is expected to increase the demand for hotels. We’ve shown it to a couple of hotels, and it’s a good lot for that usage, but we don’t have anybody for lot 15.”
In other matters, board Chairman Paul Conco asked that the board revisit and vote to change its name from Industrial Development Authority to Economic Development Authority. He asked that it be added to the board’s May 10 agenda.
Such a change must also be approved by the City Council, City Manager Randy Eads said, adding it would not have any impact on contracts or agreements currently involving the authority.
