Site work underway for Texas Roadhouse at The Falls

BRISTOL, Va. — Site work is underway for a Texas Roadhouse restaurant at The Falls in Bristol, Virginia, with construction expected to begin this summer.

Contractors are currently working on what has come to be known as “lot 12” at The Falls commercial center near Interstate 81’s Exit 5. Located on the hilltop overlooking the main entrance off Lee Highway, the site is among the most visible parcels in the center. It was originally expected to house a barbecue restaurant but is now slated to house the third Tri-Cities location for Texas Roadhouse, a Louisville, Kentucky-based chain.

“We’re doing prep work for the building pad,” Michael Hamlin, general counsel for Interstate Development Partners, said Monday following the Bristol Virginia Industrial Development Authority meeting. “Our prep work should be done in June, weather permitting, and I project, in July, Texas Roadhouse will be on-site.”

Earlier this year, the IDA board paved the way for a parking agreement between the new restaurant and Buffalo Wild Wings, which operates an adjoining parcel. The two have since agreed to allow overflow customers from either business to park in the other’s lots, Hamlin said.