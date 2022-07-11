Site for new elementary school in beginning to take shape

BRISTOL, Va. – The transformation of the Van Pelt Elementary campus to accommodate a new city intermediate school is well underway with more milestones planned next week.

In the 35 days since the formal groundbreaking ceremony occurred, a temporary construction fence has been installed around the site where it will be built, trees are being removed, work to carve out a new access road along the backside of Suncrest Park is starting, the former driver’s education observation tower has been removed and playground equipment relocated.

The new $25 million school will result in the closure of three older elementary schools and will accommodate all of the city’s estimated 650 second- through fifth-grade students. The new school is expected to open in August, 2024

Access to the school parking area from Colony Circle on the east side has been blocked and the plan is to use that for emergency access only when classes resume in August, Superintendent Keith Perrigan told the city School Board during its Monday meeting.

“Grading hopefully will start July 18,” Perrigan said. “Some minimal blasting is to occur that week. The contractors are required to notify residents within a certain parameter that blasting will occur and when it will occur. We’ll try to make sure everyone in that neighborhood is aware. Hopefully it will just be a very short process during the week of the 18th but we’re waiting on all the final approvals for that to occur.”

Plans call for grading out the access road and the footprint of the new building at the same time.

The new road is scheduled to connect to Heritage Drive next to the city fire station. That road is expected to be completed in October and will become the primary access route for parents dropping off and picking up students, Perrigan said.

When classes resume in August vehicle access will be modified with parents dropping students off on the west side of the building – as opposed to the front door. A new sidewalk will be installed along with some new temporary parking, Perrigan said.

“I drive by three times a day. It is so exciting to see it start to take shape, to start to see what the view is going to be like from up there and planning on the new technology we’ll use. It really is exciting,” he said.

The board briefly reviewed its existing policy for naming its buildings. That is a decision of the board and – if a building is named after someone – that person can’t be living and must have been dead for at least 10 years.

Board member Frank Goodpasture III asked why name the building at all since it was being built adjacent to Van Pelt Elementary – named for former Superintendent Joseph B. Van Pelt – that it should share that name.

“It’s Van Pelt. Why do we need to change the name?” Goodpasture asked.

Perrigan said the state prescribes administrative staffing and funding levels per school, so the city could lose a substantial amount of funding if it was considered the same school in a different building.

“It’s two separate schools, two separate buildings, two separate groups of funding, two different sets of administrators. It’s no different than if Virginia High School and Virginia Middle School were on the same property,” board Chair Randy Alvis said. “We’re going to name; we’ll have to name it. That’s going to happen.”

In other matters the board approved a meeting schedule for the next six months. Typically the board would approve a schedule through the fiscal year to next June but, because city elections will occur this November for the first time, the balance of the schedule will be determined by the next board.

Meetings are planned for Aug. 1, Sept. 12, Oct. 3, Nov. 7, Dec. 5 and Jan. 9.