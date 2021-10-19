Sinclair hit by ransomware attack, TV stations disrupted

Sinclair Broadcast Group, which operates dozens of TV stations across the U.S., said Monday that some of its servers and work stations were encrypted with ransomware and that data was stolen from its network.

Bristol’s WCYB Channel 5 is a Sinclair Broadcast Group property. The channel posted a statement on concerning the cyberattack from Sinclair Monday.

“While the Company is focused on actively managing this security event, the event has caused – and may continue to cause – disruption to parts of the company’s business, including certain aspects of its provision of local advertisements by its local broadcast stations on behalf of its customers,” the statement read in part. “The company is working diligently to restore operations quickly and securely.”

The company said it started investigating Saturday and on Sunday it found that some of its office and operational networks were disrupted. The broadcast group did not immediately say how many TV stations were affected.

The Hunt Valley, Maryland-based company either owns or operates 21 regional sports network and owns, operates or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets.