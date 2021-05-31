Shy no more: Local man speaks his mind with help from Toastmasters

His days as a self-professed computer nerd began when he was 9 and his parents bought an Atari 800, one of the earliest personal computers.

“It was an old personal computer with 48K of RAM. It had a keyboard and plugged into an old CRT TV and had a tape drive. You put in a cassette tape with your program on it. There was a game we got for it called “Smokey and the Bandit.” The goal was to drive from New York to LA as quickly as possible while stopping for gas along the way and not getting stopped for speeding. He discovered the source code for this game.

“At the end of the source code it had descriptions of the vehicles. I changed my vehicle so that instead of a top speed of 100 mph I could go 900 mph. Instead of a 15-gallon fuel tank it had a 1,500-gallon fuel tank. I could go at top speed, out-run the police and I never ran out of gas.”

He won the game, of course, but thought: “Now what?”

His yearning to learn coding began there.

After graduating from college, Maloney moved to Denver to work at an IT firm. Along with coding, he was responsible for talking to important clients to discuss business and contracts. While working with computers may have been easier for Maloney than public speaking, he recognized the importance of his presentation to others.