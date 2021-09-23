 Skip to main content
Short power outage affects 1,300
BRISTOL, Va. - About 1,300 homes and businesses were without power for a short time Thursday afternoon after BVU Authority experienced a substation outage.

Crews were dispatched to assess the problem and restore power, according to BVU’s Chris Hall. Power went out at approximately 2 p.m. and was restored by 2:16 p.m.

dmcgee@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2532 | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC | Facebook.com/david.mcgee.127

