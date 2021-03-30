Shooting victim identified

BREAKING : Jonathen B. Kohler, 31, of Bristol, Tennessee, has been identified by the Virginia State Police as the male who was killed this morning in an officer-involved shooting. The car used to drive towards the officer was a 1994 Ford Mustang, according to a news release. The officer's name has not yet been released.

BRISTOL, Va. — One suspect was shot and killed by police this morning after he refused to exit his vehicle and began to drive towards an officer.

Bristol, Virginia police received a call for shots fired around 4:30 a.m. from an occupant of a motel in the 2200 block of Euclid Avenue, according to a news release from the state police.