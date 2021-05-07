Shooting under investigation in Norton

NORTON, VA. - A shooting near the Norton Walmart is under investigation, according to Commonwealth's Attorney Chuck Slemp.
Multiple law enforcement agencies are on the scene of a shooting, he said Friday after 5 p.m. The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation. Because this is an ongoing investigation, no further details are available for release at this time, Slemp said.
