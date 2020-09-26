Shillito posthumously named as recipient of philanthropy award

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — A. Lee Shillito was posthumously named by the Tennessee Board of Regents as a recipient of the Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Philanthropy for 2020 on Thursday, according to a news release from Northeast State Community College.

Shillito’s family received the award in his name at the unveiling of the Lee Shillito Entrepreneurial Center in the new Technical Education Complex on Northeast State Community College’s Blountville campus. Recipients are selected based on their generous giving of resources and volunteer efforts supporting a Tennessee Board of Regents institution. Ethical leadership, civic responsibility, and integrity are also factors in the selection process, the news release states.

Shillito, who died May 28, 2019, at the age of 70, served as chairman of the Northeast State Foundation from 2013-2016, as well as on various foundation subcommittees over 13 years. Shillito was the founder of Triad Packaging in Bristol and served as president and CEO until his retirement in 2014.

Under Shillito’s leadership, the foundation grew endowments to $9 million and created 13 scholarships, the news release states. Shillito was instrumental in guiding the foundation to fund $340,000 for a pilot iPad initiative in the 2015-16 academic year that helped students with classwork and provided savings for textbook costs.