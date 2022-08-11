Sheriff's office responds to bomb threat on county school bus

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a bomb threat reported on a school bus in the Bloomingdale community Thursday afternoon.

A press release from Captain Andy Seabolt of the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office said a call was received from a bus driver in reference to an accusation that a student on a bus had a bomb.

Seabolt said the bus driver took action to make sure the students were safe. Deputies from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office responded and quickly determined there was not a bomb on the bus and there was no danger to the students.

The release said an investigation into the incident is being conducted.