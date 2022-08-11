 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story breaking

Sheriff's office responds to bomb threat on county school bus

  • 0
crime
MATTHEW CAVANAUGH

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a bomb threat reported on a school bus in the Bloomingdale community Thursday afternoon.

A press release from Captain Andy Seabolt of the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office said a call was received from a bus driver in reference to an accusation that a student on a bus had a bomb.

Seabolt said the bus driver took action to make sure the students were safe. Deputies from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office responded and quickly determined there was not a bomb on the bus and there was no danger to the students.

The release said an investigation into the incident is being conducted.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Drug Court provides a new beginning

Drug Court provides a new beginning

BRISTOL, Va. – Karina Jaureguri appeared in Bristol Virginia Circuit Court Tuesday – not to face or be sentenced to a criminal charge – but as…

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Revealed: The top city in the world to find a soulmate

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts