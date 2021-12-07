 Skip to main content
Sheriff: Washington County farmer died in tractor accident
Sheriff: Washington County farmer died in tractor accident

ABINGDON, Va. -- A part-time farmer died in a tractor accident Sunday afternoon in Washington County.

Kenneth Sells, 62, worked for Buchanan Oil, was a farmer and car detailer who lost his life while trying to fetch hay with his tractor, said Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis.

“ It was an accident,” said Andis. “He was feeding his cattle.”

He added that Sells dropped a round bale of hay, then turned the tractor and it appeared that his foot slipped off the clutch.

“It looked like the front wheel went up on the round bale of hay,” Andis said. “His tractor climbed up the round bale of hay and turned over on him.”

Emergency workers responded to the scene near the corner of Wyndale Road and Providence Road at 2:20 p.m. Sunday.

The accident on the Ford 3000 tractor happened on a family farm on the outskirts of Abingdon, according to Andis.

The tractor was not equipped with a roll bar – a safety feature that might have saved the farmer’s life, the sheriff said.

rsorrell@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2531 | Twitter: @RSorrellBHC | Facebook.com/robertsorrelltn

