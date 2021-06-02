Sheriff’s Office: Murder suspect sent video confession before arrest

Bright said that as law enforcement officials began investigating, a confidential informant contacted them to share a 19-minute video from James. In it, she confessed to the murder and described it in detail, he said.

“The defendant admits in the recording to shooting the victim and to her intention to steal items from the residence,” Bright said in the affidavit. “The defendant also admitted to leaving a black duffle bag in the home.”

Bright said the informant also handed over a bag left at the crime scene, and he said it contained a pistol, the same kind of weapon James mentioned in her video.

When James was located the next morning, another detective found prescription medication that belonged to Jones in her purse, Bright said.

Seabolt said that a video confession submitted through an informant is far from standard in this kind of crime.

“I’ve learned in 21 years [of this work] that anything is possible when it comes to criminal activity,” he said.

The captain said that James is currently being held at the Sullivan County jail on a $100,000 bond. A court date has been set for 9 a.m. next Tuesday.

