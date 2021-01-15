Sheriff: Man arrested after driving 140 mph on I-81

MARION, Va. — A Memphis, Tennessee man was arrested Wednesday following a high-speed pursuit on Interstate 81 in Smyth County.
At 12:35 a.m., a Smyth County Sheriff's Office deputy was monitoring southbound traffic when a vehicle came through radar at 103 miles per hour. The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, which sped in excess of 140 miles per hour, the sheriff said in a news release.
After the driver hit deployed spike strips twice, he was stopped and apprehended. The pursuit began at the 54 mile marker and ended near the 30 mile marker.
Auvonne Zaapois Jones, Jr., 24, was charged with felony elude police, reckless driving and possession of stolen property. Jones is being held without bail at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail.
rsorrell@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2531 | Twitter: @RSorrellBHC | Facebook.com/robertsorrelltn