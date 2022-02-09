Sheriff: Facility failure, human error contributed to escape

Facility failure and human error led to the escape of three inmates at the Sullivan County jail, Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said Wednesday.

Officials continue to search for Johnny Shane Brown, 50, of Rogersville, Tennessee, who was one of the three men who escaped last Friday. Two other men, Tobias Carr, 38, of Kingsport, and Timothy Sarver, 45, of Pulaski, Virginia, died earlier this week.

Carr, who was incarcerated on second-degree murder charges in the death of his wife, and Sarver were involved in a robbery in Onslow County, North Carolina, officials said. The robbery led to a multi-county pursuit that ended in the Wilmington, North Carolina area. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation later confirmed Carr and Sarver were dead.

It remains unclear how the two inmates died.

"We have not provided that information yet," NCSBI spokesperson Anjanette Grube said Wednesday when asked about the cause of death of the two deceased inmates. "[We're] awaiting autopsy report from the [medical examiner].”

Last Friday, Carr, Sarver and Brown escaped through an HVAC air vent on the roof of the jail, which was accessed through the ceiling of their cell.

"All vents have since been inspected, and measures were taken to further secure them," Cassidy said. "While we cannot release specifics about our operational patterns for the safety of our staff, we can say that a combination of facility failure and human errors resulted in the inmates being able to escape in the manner that they did."

Although Cassidy did not say it was a contributing factor, he told the Bristol Herald Courier, "The design of (the) facility and overcrowding sure works against us."

The jail facilities are certified to house 619 inmates. There were 925 inmates in the jail Wednesday.

The SCSO said when officers discovered the inmates had escaped, the officers took action and began gathering information. His office immediately notified the local school system and a Reverse 911 call went out to alert Blountville residents, Cassidy said. Additionally, he said information about the escape was pushed out through social media and provided to local media agencies in an effort to inform residents.

Cassidy said his office continues to work around the clock with state and federal partners in locating Brown, the last remaining escapee. All leads are being pursued, he said and the Sheriff’s Office will continue to follow up on tips as they receive them.

"I want the public to know that we do not take this incident lightly," Cassidy said. "As always, we will review and critically evaluate our efforts, learn from them and make adjustments."

Anyone assisting Brown in his efforts to evade authorities can be charged at a state and federal level with assisting or harboring a fugitive, Cassidy said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and U.S. Marshals Service are assisting the SCSO and are offering up to $7,500 for information leading to his capture.

