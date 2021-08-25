Sheriff: Buchanan death was attempted murder-suicide

GRUNDY, Va. — A Grundy man has been charged with murder in the death of his wife, who was shot Monday, according to the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office. The man remains hospitalized as the result of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound, said police.

Harvey Hartford Jr., 66, who was also charged with use of a firearm in commission of a felony, was being treated Tuesday for injuries that were not life-threatening, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

At 2:30 p.m. Monday, deputies responded to a report of a shooting at a home on Material Road in the Slate Creek section of Buchanan County. Upon arrival, deputies found the body of Barbara Anne Hartford, 68, inside the home.

Her husband was found alive, suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the Sheriff’s Office said. He was transported by Virginia State Police Med-Flight to a hospital in Pikeville, Kentucky.

A gun believed to have been used in the shootings was found, according to the release.

Hartford will be arrested when he is released from the hospital and extradited back to Virginia, the release states.

Barbara Hartford’s body was sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner Western District in Roanoke for an autopsy.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out for the family and friends of those involved and the community where they lived,” said Sheriff John McClanahan. “This is a tragic incident for them all. I would also like to ask for privacy to the family while they deal with this troubling time.”