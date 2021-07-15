 Skip to main content
Shelton to leave Mount Rogers Health for BRMC
Shelton to leave Mount Rogers Health for BRMC

Dr. Karen Shelton

Dr. Karen Shelton

BRISTOL, Tenn. - Dr. Karen Shelton, medical director of the Mount Rogers health district and acting director of both the Cumberland Plateau and LENOWISCO districts, will leave that role next month to become vice president and chief medical officer at Bristol Regional Medical Center.

Ballad Health, parent firm of BRMC, announced Shelton's role this morning.

“As a native of Bristol, I’m excited for the opportunity to continue serving my community, with its health at the forefront of what I do each day,” Shelton said in the statement. 

She begins her new role on Aug. 23.

“Bristol Regional is known for its award-winning care and exceptional physicians. I am excited to get to work more closely with the medical staff as we progress to becoming a top-decile organization," she said.

She will work with Ballad Health’s Northeast Market president and CEO Dr. Chad Couch at the 312-bed hospital.

 “Dr. Shelton is a proven leader in our community and an exceptional physician,” Couch said. “Having worked with her for many years, I know she is highly respected among our medical staff and is an excellent fit for our organization. I’m very excited to welcome her to Ballad Health.”

 

dmcgee@bristolnews.com

