Sharply divided Virginia GOP convention pushes for 50% threshold to name winner

Four different gubernatorial hopefuls claimed wins across Southwest Virginia’s sharply divided 10 counties and two cities in the early rounds of the Republican Party’s unassembled convention.
Statewide results were incomplete at press time Monday as Glen Youngkin had 42.3% of party delegate votes cast, Pete Snyder was second at 32.4% and state Sen. Amanda Chase was third at 25.2% after five rounds. In the counting format, Chase’s 3,164 votes were being redistributed between the two front runners.
Through the first five rounds of counting, political newcomer and GOP front-runner Youngkin edged Snyder by 12 votes in Southwest Virginia. Youngkin ran without the endorsement of any of this region’s longtime lawmakers, while Snyder was endorsed by Del. Israel O’Quinn, R-Bristol, and Del. Jeff Campbell, R-Marion.
Through the initial rounds, Youngkin was the top vote-getter among Bristol delegates, plus he won in Dickenson, Lee and Russell counties. Snyder won Tazewell, Washington and Wythe counties. Former House Speaker Kirk Cox won Buchanan, Scott and Smyth counties, while Chase topped a close vote among delegates from Norton and Wise County in results that stood through the first three rounds before counters began eliminating the lower-finishing candidates and redistributing their votes to get a winner past 50%.
The party hosted delegate voting Saturday, due to COVID-19 crowd size limits, with voting in 39 locations across the state. Votes were counted Monday in Richmond and, on the ballots, delegates were asked to rank candidates first through seventh.
In the fifth round, all the votes for Cox were redistributed.
In the first round of voting, Youngkin finished with 227 votes across this region compared to 225 for Snyder with Cox and Chase virtually tied for third with 140 and 139 votes, respectively.
Among other candidates, Sergio de la Pena earned 18 votes across the region; Elk Creek native and former Roanoke Sheriff Octavia Johnson received seven votes and Peter Doran received no votes in Southwest Virginia. Johnson was eliminated after the first round, Doran after the second and de la Pena after the third, with their votes redistributed — based on delegate preferences.
Cox initially received the most delegate votes in Buchanan, Scott and Smyth counties but finished a distant fourth in the first round of the convention. Cox received endorsements from U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-9th, and state House members Terry Kilgore, of Gate City, Will Wampler, of Abingdon, and Will Morefield, of North Tazewell.
Five people are seeking the Democratic nomination through the June 8 party primary. Early polling shows former Gov. Terry McAuliffe has between 42% and 47% support while the others have less than 10% each.
Youngkin, 54, is the former co-CEO and president of The Carlyle Group, a global investment firm, where he worked for 25 years before stepping down to run for governor. He has raised $7.6 million, including a $6.5 million personal loan, and spent $4.3 million, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.
Snyder, 48, owns and operates New Media Strategies, a social media marketing company and formerly served as the state chairman for Mitt Romney’s failed 2012 presidential bid. Snyder raised $6.8 million, including loaning his campaign $5.4 million, and spent $4.2 million.
Cox, 63, raised about $1 million and spent over $777,000. Chase, 51, raised over $780,000 and spent $586,000, according to VPAP.
Earlier this year, Chase became the first state senator censured by her Senate colleagues since 1987 by a 24-9 vote for “conduct unbecoming a senator” in regard to her comments following the events at the U.S. Capitol. She responded by filing a federal lawsuit. She operates Chase Consulting, a campaign management firm, and works as an independent contractor in financial services.
On Sunday night, the party declared Del. Jason Miyares of Virginia Beach the winner in a close attorney general’s contest over Smith, after counting three rounds of voting. The winner received 6,490 votes, or 51.7%, compared to 6,064 for Smith, or 48.3%.
Miyares, 45, carried all of Southwest Virginia except for Russell County.
He became the first Cuban-American elected to the General Assembly when he won the 82nd District seat in 2015. He is a graduate of the William & Mary School of Law and earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration at James Madison University. In the General Assembly, he serves on the General Laws, Courts of Justice and Transportation committees.
Chuck Smith, a Marine veteran who retired from the Navy JAG Corps, finished second overall in the final voting.
dmcgee@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2532 | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC | Facebook.com/david.mcgee.127