Sharply divided Virginia GOP convention pushes for 50% threshold to name winner

In the fifth round, all the votes for Cox were redistributed.

In the first round of voting, Youngkin finished with 227 votes across this region compared to 225 for Snyder with Cox and Chase virtually tied for third with 140 and 139 votes, respectively.

Among other candidates, Sergio de la Pena earned 18 votes across the region; Elk Creek native and former Roanoke Sheriff Octavia Johnson received seven votes and Peter Doran received no votes in Southwest Virginia. Johnson was eliminated after the first round, Doran after the second and de la Pena after the third, with their votes redistributed — based on delegate preferences.

Cox initially received the most delegate votes in Buchanan, Scott and Smyth counties but finished a distant fourth in the first round of the convention. Cox received endorsements from U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-9th, and state House members Terry Kilgore, of Gate City, Will Wampler, of Abingdon, and Will Morefield, of North Tazewell.

Five people are seeking the Democratic nomination through the June 8 party primary. Early polling shows former Gov. Terry McAuliffe has between 42% and 47% support while the others have less than 10% each.