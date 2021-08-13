Share you memories, thoughts about the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks

The Bristol Herald Courier is planning special coverage of the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks and we want to hear from readers. Please share your memories of that fateful day and tell us how it affected you. Share your thoughts online at https://heraldcourier.com/forms/911memorial/, or email City Editor Susan Cameron, scameron@bristolnews.com. Selected submissions, which may be edited for length and clarity, will be published in print and online.