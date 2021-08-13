The Bristol Herald Courier is planning special coverage of the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks and we want to hear from readers. Please share your memories of that fateful day and tell us how it affected you. Share your thoughts online at https://heraldcourier.com/forms/911memorial/, or email City Editor Susan Cameron, scameron@bristolnews.com. Selected submissions, which may be edited for length and clarity, will be published in print and online.
Share you memories, thoughts about the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks
Stone-faced Ballad Health officials said Wednesday they expect to treat more COVID-19 patients this month than during the peak of last winter’s surge. In January, Ballad’s one-day record was 361 inpatients with about 200 more treated at home, but those figures could easily be surpassed in the coming weeks, Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton said during the health system’s weekly media briefing.
Amid a sharp surge in COVID-19 cases, a Sullivan County Board of Education member tried and failed Thursday to get support for reinstituting a mask mandate for county students and school staff before the start of school Monday.
Top musician for Rhythm & Roots said he'll require proof of COVID-19 vaccine or negative test for show attendees
The Grammy-winning headliner for Bristol’s upcoming Rhythm & Roots Reunion said Monday that he and his band will require proof of a COVID-…
Several nationally recognized country music artists are set to perform at this year’s Washington County Fair in Abingdon, Virginia.
West Ridge High School began in 2014 as a nameless possibility: an option on the table as Sullivan County school leaders began exploring how to address declining student enrollment at the county’s four aging high schools. On Monday, when West Ridge finally opens to students, they’ll step inside the nearly finished product: a $75 million, 305,000-square-foot space offering dozens of advanced placement, career and technical education and college credit courses, two gyms, an innovative study lounge and, everywhere, natural light pouring in through its hundreds of windows. It’s the county’s first high school in more than 40 years.
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. - Ballad Health officials issued "dire news" today, in issuing new forecasting that shows record COVID patient levels in t…
The new commissioner of the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, a Washington County, Virginia, native, visited the Abingdon Farmers Market on Saturday to present a proclamation on behalf of Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam.
West Ridge High opens to students Monday morning. While architects, construction workers and school administrators have spent the past few months pushing to finish the actual facility, Kerney and others from both the county Highway Department and Kingsport City’s Public Works Department have been pushing to finish improvements to Lynn Road, the school’s main access point.
EMORY, Va. — David St.Clair can still remember attending his elementary school fair when he was in the fourth grade. To his delight, the event…
A Bristol, Tennessee man has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for conspiring with others to defraud the government of more than $499,000 and to commit mail fraud in an unemployment benefits fraud scheme.