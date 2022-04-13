SFUD customer pressures 4 commissioners to resign

A South Fork Utility District (SFUD) customer is pressuring district commissioners to resign over potential conflict of interest violations and other concerns.

Keith Lunsford of Bristol, Tennessee said he intends to petition for the removal of SFUD Commissioners James Graham, Barry Jessee, Joe Warren and Tim Leonard, unless they resign prior to or during the board’s next meeting. The board meeting which was originally scheduled for Thursday was postponed. A press release from SFUD said the meeting would be rescheduled at a larger location to accommodate all interested parties.

The Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury (COT) released an investigative report April 8 detailing potential conflicts of interest in the dealings of SFUD and its previous entities – the Holston Utility District (HUD) and the South-Bristol Weaver Pike Utility District (SBWPUD), which merged in August 2020 to form SFUD.

According to the report, from May 2018 to June 2021, the districts paid more than $1.6 million to District Manager Garry Smith or businesses in which he had ownership interest. Smith, a former HUD commissioner, has served as manager for at least one of the districts, either in a contracted role or as a salaried employee, since May 2018.

The COT report says Smith used his construction companies as the main provider of maintenance and repairs for the districts, and housed the district offices in a building he owned. The investigation also found a lack of personnel policies and purchasing policies, plus invoices lacking sufficient support for payment, among other items of concern.

Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable and Tennessee Sen. Jon Lundberg of Sullivan County have both said the board members and district manager should resign.

Despite the backlash, Graham released a statement Monday saying there was “no criminal intent” by the districts, but did admit “mistakes were made” and that “any deficiencies found … are being addressed.”

“Our board stands behind our decisions to improve the utility district and its service to our customers,” Graham stated.

Graham’s comments bothered Lunsford.

“It didn’t match up with what was going on,” Lunsford said. “I really feel like the board members and the administration of the utility are just oblivious to what is going on.”

Lunsford, a nearly lifelong resident of the Tri-Cities, said he is troubled that more than $1.6 million of utility funds were potentially spent under conflicts of interest or without proper documentation.

“It just really got under my skin,” Lunsford said. “I decided it was time to step up and represent these people that are the silent majority.”

In following Tennessee law, Lunsford submitted a letter of intent to the SFUD on Tuesday warning them of the potential for a petition. In the letter, Lunsford wrote that the investigation shows the board’s “lack of judgment and the basic lack of knowledge of the governing policies” which has resulted in a "loss of trust and confidence of the customers of the utility.”

According to state statute, if at least 20% of a utility district’s customers sign a petition calling for a commissioner’s removal, then the state's Utility Management Review Board will hold a hearing on the matter. Lunsford said he would need roughly 680 signatures.

Lunsford’s letter of intent does not call for the removal of Commissioner Jason Webb, which he said has been on the board for a much shorter period than the others.

“At this point, these gentlemen need to go,” Lunsford said. “They were part of it and they knew better. The community has lost faith in them – it’s just time for new faces to run this board.”

