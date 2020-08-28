Sewage leak prompts VDH to issue warning for Lewis Creek, Clinch River

Raw sewage seeping from a manhole cover in Russell County, Virginia, has prompted the Virginia Department of Health to issue a warning on recreational use of a portion of Lewis Creek and the Clinch River.

The problem stems from the sewage discharge plant operated by the town of Honaker on Lewis Creek.

“We have a run-over — a discharge — that is located approximately 1,000 feet north of the wastewater treatment plant from a sanitary manhole,” said Charles Eaton, the operator of the wastewater treatment plant.

The manhole has compromised the collection system, Eaton said, and raw sewage from the manhole has been backed up from the wastewater treatment plant.

“The wastewater plant system is outdated with equipment that has either reached or exceeded its life span,” Eaton said.

Because of the amount of equipment failures, Eaton said, the plant has not been able “to keep up with the flow coming in as we normally would,” Eaton said.

“Under a well-operated situation, our plant will handle 499,000 gallons a day,” he added.

But due to the extensive amount of malfunctions, Eaton said, “We just can’t keep up with even half of that flow right now.”

Long-term plans call for an upgrade at the sewage treatment plant, according to Eaton.

“That will begin within the next few months,” he said.

In the short term, Eaton plans to replace the manhole cover and raise the manhole by 4 feet to alleviate the sewage overflow.

“If everything goes right, we hope to have the problem rectified by not later than this weekend,” Eaton said. “By Monday morning, I hope we can look back at this and call it a resolved situation.”