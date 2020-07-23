UPDATE: A significant weather advisory has been issued for the Bristol area due to a strong storm in the area. The National Weather Service office in Morristown issued the advisory for northeastern Sullivan County and southwestern Washington Counties, as well as the city of Bristol, Virginia, until 4:15 p.m.
The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a severe thunderstorm warning this afternoon for central Sullivan County, including the city of Bristol, Tennessee, and Carter County.
At 3:08 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles north of Elizabethton, moving northeast at 15 mph. The storm features 69 miles wind gusts.
The storm is in effect through 3:45 p.m.
