Severe storms cause flooding, downed trees in Bristol region; races postponed

Storms across the greater Bristol region produced hail in the early morning hours of Sunday plus strong winds and heavy downpours.

Flooded campgrounds closed at Bristol Motor Speedway as Sunday’s race events were postponed to Monday. But no injuries were reported, said Capt. Walter Brown of the Bristol Tennessee Police Department.

In Virginia, several streets across Abingdon flooded over the weekend as advisories were issued by the Abingdon Police Department to steer clear of the 300 block of East Main Street; Tunnel Street at Old Saltworks Road; and Deadmore Street NE, which connects Main Street and Valley Street.

Heavy rains arrived mid-day on Saturday in Bristol and continued into Sunday afternoon with periodic thunder and lightning.

Half-dollar-size hail fell across Bristol, Virginia, just after 2 a.m. Sunday.

In the wee hours of Sunday morning, rain caused a normally dry streambed to rush with noisy waters in the Wallace community just off Clear Creek Road in Washington County. At that same time, a tree fell across both lanes of Clear Creek Road, about a mile off I-81’s Exit 7, temporarily obstructing traffic flow at 2:30 a.m.