Several call for board chair to resign over Facebook comments

BRISTOL, Va. — Eight people — five of whom were Black — on Monday urged city School Board Chair Steve Fletcher to resign over comments he made last month on Facebook.

Eleven people spoke during the public comment portion of the board’s mid-month meeting with the balance — two of whom were Black — expressing support for Fletcher and saying he wasn’t a racist.

On Aug. 30, Fletcher criticized a Facebook post that included an illustration depicting two white police officers shooting a Black man in the back while a white man walks the other way, carrying a rifle. Under it were the words, “This is America.” Fletcher called the image “disgusting,” criticized the person who shared it and offered to provide Superintendent Keith Perrigan’s cellphone number if she wanted to speak with him regarding Fletcher’s comments.

Fletcher issued a public apology and said his comments weren’t intended as racist but to be supportive of local law enforcement.

“After reading your comments on Facebook, not knowing how old you are, I thought of my 14-year-old and her bickering with some of her friends,” the Rev. Steven Davis said. “I am calling for your resignation because I have children in Bristol, Virginia public schools, and it’s very difficult for me as a Black man — something I’ve been all my life and will probably die the same way — to raise my children in a society in Southwest Virginia where systemic racism is prevalent and coming from those in authority over my children.”