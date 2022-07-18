Seven SWVA localities receive $10K in tourism grants

BRISTOL, Va. – The city of Bristol Virginia is one of seven Southwest Virginia localities receiving a $10,000 grant under a new tourism program developed by the Virginia Tourism Corporation.

Bristol, along with the towns of Damascus, Marion and Saltville, plus Floyd, Scott and Smyth counties are all participants in Drive2.0, a plan to enhance tourism promotion and efforts to grow tourism, according to a written statement. More than 1,200 community and business leaders across the state participated in the DRIVE 2.0 program and workshops.

“The completion of the DRIVE 2.0 workshops and the creation of more than 100 new tourism programs signal a new era in tourism development and marketing in the commonwealth,” Gov. Glenn Youngkin said in the statement. “Investing in new tourism product development, infrastructure and programs is a proven strategy for improving our economy by increasing jobs and tax revenue.”

The Drive 2.0 program launched at an important time for the tourism industry, as communities sought out strategies to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Materials provided an important resource and tool for the communities as they began recovery efforts, with a focus on the promotion of outdoor recreation and development, community support, and making the case for tourism as a driver of community and economic wellness, according to the statement.

The Southwest Virginia Blue Ridge Highlands plan focuses on three major areas, outdoor recreation, music tourism and making the region a more desirable place to live, according the report.

“The outdoor recreation industry contributes nearly $22 billion annually to the Virginia economy and supports the livelihoods of more than 197,000 Virginians. Outdoor recreation is cited by one in four Virginia visitors as one of their top trip purposes. And, this year Virginia established the Office of Outdoor Recreation,” according to the report.

Music is another key draw that this region continues to focus on.

“According to Billboard magazine, 32 million people attended music festivals in 2018. Virginia has a strong and unique music heritage (country, bluegrass, beach music, alternative, hip hop, pop rock, heavy metal) and a growing number of music festivals like Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion, Lockn’, Something in the Water, and FloydFest,” the report notes.

“Tourism is big business in Virginia, but we must continue to innovate and improve to remain successful against our competition,” Caren Merrick, secretary of Commerce and Trade, said. “The Drive 2.0 workshops have equipped Virginia communities with the tools needed to create best-in-class promotion strategies for new and original tourism products and programs. These initiatives will attract more travelers and visitor spending to the commonwealth.”

