Seven indicted, four arrested in connection with sale of fake pills containing fentanyl

Four individuals were taken into custody Thursday and two fugitives remain at large in connection with a year-long drug investigation that resulted in a raid on a State Street building in Bristol, Tennessee Wednesday morning.

Kevin McWilliams, public information officer for the Louisville Division of the Drug Enforcement Administration confirmed by email Friday morning that a total of seven indictments were filed in federal court Wednesday in an investigation related to the sale of fake pills that contained Fentanyl. Three of the individuals indicted are facing charges related to an overdose death, stemming for the sale of the fake pills.

In addition to the four people arrested Wednesday, one of the individuals indicted was already in custody. Two of the individuals indicted had not been located as of Friday.

The names and charges of the indicted individuals were not released by the DEA or the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Tennessee.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid typically 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine. It was developed as a drug designed for cancer patients to manage pain but has been diverted to commonly be mixed with heroin to increase the drug’s potency. It is an illegal schedule II narcotic.