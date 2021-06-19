Sessions Hotel captures authentic Bristol heritage

“From the very beginning, we exceeded what we thought we would actually do in 2020. We ran high occupancies given the events that were happening, and our average rate was good. So we feel really confident about going forward from here. We did well during the pandemic so imagine how it’s going to be when we’re through it all.

“We’re seeing groups start to book and the public is back to traveling. The drive markets like Bristol are picking up faster and we’re thrilled about that. It’s been great, and it’s only going to get better.”

Wirt Confroy of the Virginia Tourism Corp. said now that the pandemic and restrictions are easing, travel and tourism is expected to be a vital part of local economies.

“I feel like this project is really indicative of our work together to maximize Bristol’s potential to the nth degree,” he said.

The complex funding package, which finally allowed the developers to proceed, included gap financing from the state Tourism Development Financing Program. It was just the eighth such project approved under the program, Confroy said.

“This reflects our community and our historic downtown,” Mayor Bill Hartley said. “I remember when I first came on council I took a tour of these buildings that looked nothing like they do now. … They’ve presented the character and the fabric of our downtown in a physical way, but also our musical and cultural heritage that we celebrate as a community. Most importantly, it is a place that welcomes people into our community into probably one of the most unique places you could stay.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.