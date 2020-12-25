Services for elderly opening in former police HQ in Marion

A nonprofit that’s expanding its service footprint plans to serve some of this region’s most frail elderly residents while bolstering the economy and serving as an experiential learning site. The Marion Town Council gave a nod of approval to the agency’s plans Monday evening.

The Appalachian Agency for Senior Citizens (AASC) plans to house a Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) Center in Marion’s former police department building at 555 S. Main Street. The Virginia Department of Medical Assistance Services has given the go-ahead to AASC to expand its PACE services into Bland, Smyth, Washington and Wythe counties and the city of Bristol.

AASC, which is headquartered in Cedar Bluff, has been serving senior citizens with a variety of programs for 45 years. It employs more than 200 people.

PACE assists “individuals who are 55 and older who are eligible for nursing home care to remain safely in their homes.” According to AASC documents, “The typical PACE participant is very similar to the average nursing home resident. On average, the member is 75 years old, has 10 medical conditions and is limited in ... activities of daily living.”