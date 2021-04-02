Sen.-elect Hackworth to be sworn in today

“It is about protecting and expanding our small businesses locally,” Hackworth said. “My chief of staff, I’ve made it very clear I want him to be the economic arm of my Senate office. To go to these boards of supervisors meetings, these small businesses, IDAs, town councils and say ‘what can we do to help you?’

“I’ve got 13 businesses and been in business 25 years and I’ve never had somebody from the state — or even the county for that matter — walk in and say ‘thank you for providing more than $10 million to our local economy every year. Thank you for providing over 100 jobs. What can we do to help you expand?’ We want to do that,” he said. “I think we’ve taken our small businesses for granted long enough. I want to be able to show them Sen. Travis Hackworth is going to reach out to them.”