Sen.-elect Hackworth to be sworn in today

Virginia Sen.-elect Travis Hackworth will shorten that title today when he takes the oath of office to formally become the next state senator from Virginia’s 38th District.
Hackworth, a 45-year-old Republican from Cedar Bluff in Tazewell County, decisively won a special election last month over Democrat Laurie Buchwald. He will fill the unexpired term of former Sen. Ben Chafin, who died Jan. 1.
The district includes all of Bland, Buchanan, Dickenson, Russell, Pulaski and Tazewell counties, parts of Montgomery, Smyth and Wise counties plus the cities of Norton and Radford.
According to the Virginia Constitution, the oath “shall be administered by the clerk [Susan Clarke Schaar] or presiding officer [Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax], respectively, or a notary.
The 49-word oath is the same for all elected state leaders: “I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of the Commonwealth of Virginia, and that I will faithfully and impartially discharge all the duties incumbent upon me as Senator, according to the best of my ability (so help me God).”
Being sworn in will enable him to participate in the one-day reconvened, or veto, session scheduled Wednesday, April 7.
Hackworth recently said he looks forward to serving and expects to focus on fortifying local economies.
“It is about protecting and expanding our small businesses locally,” Hackworth said. “My chief of staff, I’ve made it very clear I want him to be the economic arm of my Senate office. To go to these boards of supervisors meetings, these small businesses, IDAs, town councils and say ‘what can we do to help you?’
“I’ve got 13 businesses and been in business 25 years and I’ve never had somebody from the state — or even the county for that matter — walk in and say ‘thank you for providing more than $10 million to our local economy every year. Thank you for providing over 100 jobs. What can we do to help you expand?’ We want to do that,” he said. “I think we’ve taken our small businesses for granted long enough. I want to be able to show them Sen. Travis Hackworth is going to reach out to them.”
