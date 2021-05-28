Second-year craft beverage grain program expanding

Appalachian Grains, a pilot program urging Southwest Virginia farmers to grow grains for craft beer, is expanding.
Will Payne, managing partner of Coalfield Strategies and director of InvestSWVA, and Kristen Westover, president of Mountain Empire Community College, discussed the second-year program and its future during the final day of the Southwest Virginia Economic Development Forum. The virtual event was hosted by the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.
“We want to use the region’s long history of growing small grains to make Southwest Virginia the go-to supplier of specialty grains and malts for the craft beverage industry — not just locally but statewide and beyond,” Payne said.
The program is designed to create new revenues for farmers, promote interest among the next generation of farmers who want to participate in the craft beverage industry, attract new people interested in farming and reduce costs and environmental impact by providing a quality, local product.
“If you go back to the 1940 agriculture census data, you’ll see why we see incredible opportunity,” he said. “More than 300 farms in Scott and Lee counties grew more than 1,000 acres of barley and 200 acres of rye while 1,800 farms grew a combined 11,000 acres of wheat. We’ve been told by some folks you can’t grow grain on a significant scale, but history says otherwise.”
Working with partners including the Virginia Tech agriculture extension service; LENOWISCO Planning District Commission; Lonesome Pine Regional Industrial Facilities Authority; Virginia Department of Mines, Minerals and Energy; and Mountain Empire Community College, the program’s second crop is due for harvest in early July.
The program’s first year was a “success,” Payne said. Despite record rainfall, they harvested over 1,300 bushels of grain from 24 acres, malted 17,600 pounds of barley and supplied 18 breweries in this region and across Virginia.
They worked with Riverbend Malt House in Asheville, North Carolina, a business that cleans and malts the grain.
By next year, they plan to construct and operate a grain terminal in Southwest Virginia.
“Most breweries are sourcing their malt from Midwest, Canada, Europe and elsewhere, and that’s who we’re competing with,” Payne said. “Last year’s crop, we had to truck it to Louisville, Kentucky, and all the way to Indiana. In Virginia, the closest grain terminal to us would be in Danville or all the way in the Northern Neck,” Payne said.
Mountain Empire Community College, which already offers a variety of smart farming courses, plans to offer new courses linked to grain terminal operations and has two instructors receiving certified grain operator training this summer at Kansas State University
“MECC will then have two qualified, credentialed instructors for our grain elevator operations management program,” Westover said. “This credentialing will provide students with the skills and knowledge about grain quality, facilities maintenance, design and operations. We’re excited about the new program.”
GO Virginia Region One, a state economic development entity, is now helping fund the demonstration program and they are working with Virginia Tech to plan variety trials, Payne said.
dmcgee@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2532 | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC | Facebook.com/david.mcgee.127