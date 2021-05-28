Second-year craft beverage grain program expanding

Appalachian Grains, a pilot program urging Southwest Virginia farmers to grow grains for craft beer, is expanding.

Will Payne, managing partner of Coalfield Strategies and director of InvestSWVA, and Kristen Westover, president of Mountain Empire Community College, discussed the second-year program and its future during the final day of the Southwest Virginia Economic Development Forum. The virtual event was hosted by the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.

“We want to use the region’s long history of growing small grains to make Southwest Virginia the go-to supplier of specialty grains and malts for the craft beverage industry — not just locally but statewide and beyond,” Payne said.

The program is designed to create new revenues for farmers, promote interest among the next generation of farmers who want to participate in the craft beverage industry, attract new people interested in farming and reduce costs and environmental impact by providing a quality, local product.