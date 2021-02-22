Second vaccine doses to be given today at Bristol Dragway

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Only second doses of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be given on Monday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., at the Bristol Dragway in Bristol, Tennessee.

According to a release, it is important that those who received Moderna return on their due date if possible due to vaccine preparation.

No appointment is required from this vaccine from the Sullivan County Regional Health Department, which stresses that it is not important to arrive extremely early for second doses.

For more, call Rachel Dean at 423-279-2638 or Mark Moody at 423-279-2690. Visit www.sullivanhealth.org.