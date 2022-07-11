Second Roanoke Amtrak train began Monday

Amtrak doubled its train service into Southwest Virginia Monday, offering a second daily departure from Roanoke to the nation’s capital.

There are now two roundtrips to choose from when traveling between the Blue Ridge region and Washington, D.C. The new roundtrip departs Washington at 8:05 a.m. and arrives in Roanoke at 1 p.m. The return trip departs Roanoke at 4:30 p.m. and arrives in Washington at 9:28 p.m. Both include stops in Alexandria, Manassas, Culpeper, Charlottesville, and Lynchburg, according to a written statement from Amtrak and the Virginia Passenger Rail Authority.

The existing service will maintain its current schedule of departing Roanoke at 6:32 a.m. and returning at 10:06 p.m.

“With a 7.8% increase in ridership on the Roanoke route in May compared to May of last year, it’s clear that Virginians in the Blue Ridge region value rail as a transportation option,” said D.J. Stadtler, executive director of Virginia Passenger Rail Authority. “This second roundtrip will provide more flexibility for those traveling to and from Washington and points north, including Philadelphia, New York and even Boston.”

Passenger rail service returned to Roanoke in 2017 when Amtrak’s Northeast Regional service was extended from Lynchburg. Since that time more than 210,000 passengers have traveled to and from Roanoke. In April and May of 2022 ridership on the Roanoke Route surpassed the record ridership of the same months in 2019. April saw an increase of 3.3% with 19,605 passengers compared to 18,984 in April of 2019. This May 21,059 passengers traveled by train, compared to 19,535 in May of 2019, a 7.8% increase.

“Amtrak is proud to partner with Virginia to bring more service to this mountain city and mark another significant milestone in the growth of passenger rail in the commonwealth,” Amtrak CEO Stephen Gardner said in the statement. “Traveling by train is an attractive option for residents who want to venture out on our national network and for people who want to visit the area and explore a vibrant downtown, outdoor amenities and endless trails.”

The state authority supports Amtrak Northeast Regional service to Norfolk, Richmond, Newport News, Lynchburg and Roanoke and offers a same-seat trip to other cities along the Northeast corridor.

“As the nation’s largest intercity passenger rail service, Amtrak is a valuable partner to the commonwealth in accomplishing its mission of connecting Virginians and communities and expanding its multimodal services,” said Jennifer DeBruhl, director of the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation and Chair of the Virginia Passenger Rail Authority Board. “Working together with Norfolk Southern to enhance operations along this corridor, Virginia is moving forward on its pursuit of improving the freight and passenger rail networks to help relieve congestion, save lives, improve air quality, and grow the economy.”

Plans for the new service were announced just over a year ago when former Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam unveiled Transforming Rail in Virginia, a major expansion of passenger service across the state.

The Western Rail Agreement, which was part of the expansion, was signed by the state rail authority and Norfolk Southern Railroad on June 30, according to a statement from VPRA. Under the agreement, the state spent $38 million to acquire 28 miles of Norfolk Southern-owned “V-line” right-of-way from Christiansburg to the Salem crossovers including the passenger easement between Salem crossovers and the Roanoke station platform.

Future plans include extending Amtrak service from Roanoke to the New River Valley by 2025 and building a new passenger station and platform near Christiansburg.

The new service is expected to add about 80,000 passengers in the first year once it is extended into the New River Valley.

Area rail proponents continue to lobby Amtrak and the state to further extend service to Bristol, Virginia and into Tennessee.

“It’s exciting that more passenger rail service is coming to Roanoke,” Bristol Mayor Anthony Farnum said. “We’re optimistic with the growth in Bristol and Southwest Virginia that this is one more step along the path to finally getting passenger service back to Bristol.”

A recent study by the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation estimates extending service from Christiansburg to Bristol would cost between $500 million and $1.5 billion, with annual ridership estimates of between 9,700 and 15,500, but the passenger estimates did not factor in the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol that is scheduled to open in 2024.

