Second Harvest makes top 4 of Feeding America food banks

KINGSPORT, Tenn. — Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee was named one of the top four food banks in America earlier this month.

The announcement was made as part of the Feeding America Fall Leadership Virtual Summit on Oct. 1 that was broadcast from Chicago. Second Harvest was selected out of the 200 food banks that make up Feeding America’s food bank network, according to a news release.

Second Harvest has worked to end hunger in Northeast Tennessee since 1986 and is the only food bank serving the eight-county region incorporating Carter, Greene, Hancock, Hawkins, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi and Washington counties, the news release states.